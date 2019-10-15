Kate Middleton ditches her heels for Russell & Bromley flats in Pakistan The Duchess of Cambridge loves to wear flats....

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on their royal tour of Pakistan and Kate's outfit choices have already proved a big hit. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old ditched her nude New Look heels for something a little more comfortable: low flats by Russell & Bromley. Know as the 'Xpresso Blush Suede Crossover Flat' which are a sellout style, costing £185. Visiting the Margalla Hills, in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Duchess went for a beautifully casual overall look.

Kate changed into flat shoes for a walk in the Margalla Hills

Kate chose a periwinkle kurta - a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan.

Kate's shoes cost £185 from Russell & Bromley

Keeping things simple, she stuck to a classic beauty look with her trademark blow-dry, glowing skin, subtle smokey eyes and pale lipstick.

Although she is often seen at events in high heels, this isn't the first time Kate's worn flats whilst out on an official visit. A long-term fan of fitness, if she's not wearing a sporty pair of running trainers, she can be seen rocking a-list favourite label Superga. Over the last year, she’s been photographed in her favourite white Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers which she has paired on both occasions with culottes - her new go-to trouser style.

Matching his wife’s more casual aesthetic, Prince William also looked laid back in navy blue chinos and a blue shirt. The pair's outfits make a change from this morning, where they were photographed looking very smart while visiting school children in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

The pair went to Margalla Hills to help set up a leopard camera trap and identify and remove plants that are threatening the natural environment. The engagement was organised to show them how Pakistan is working to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

