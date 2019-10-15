Kate Middleton is dreamy in Pakistan's national colour - and a fancy new hair 'do Prince William's wife looks incredible wearing green…

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so chic on Tuesday morning as she headed to the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, looking like a dream in green! Kate wore white trousers by Maheen Khan and a tunic by one of her favourite high-end designers Catherine Walker. She accessorised with a scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Zeen. We loved her hairstyle too - the royal decided to change from her signature bouncy blow-dry to a chic half-up, half down style. Wow! William looked suave; suited and booted in a navy blue suit. Speaking of William, the royal knows the PM well - he used to play cricket with him as a young boy.

Kate looked incredible in her Catherine Walker tunic and Maheen Khan trousers

It has been a busy day for the royal couple. Their action-packed schedule began at a school in central Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan. Kate greeted children wearing a periwinkle kurta - a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan.

Kate's hair was in a chic half-up, half-down style

She completed her look with suede, low-block heeled shoes in tan from New Look, which cost her just £23.99! Amazing, right? Although the shade has since sold out, you can pick up the black or navy version online now.

Soon after, Kate and William visited the Margalla Hills, in the foothills of the Himalayas. The 37-year-old kept her blue kurta on, but ditched her nude New Look heels for something a little more comfortable: low flats by Russell & Bromley. Known as the 'Xpresso Blush Suede Crossover Flat' these are sadly a pass season buy, costing £185 at the time of purchase. Keeping things simple, she stuck to a classic beauty look with her trademark blow-dry, glowing skin, subtle smokey eyes and pale lipstick.

