The Countess of Wessex wows royal fans in the Edem floral skirt you always wanted

The Countess of Wessex looked blooming beautiful on Tuesday afternoon, as she headed to Wiltshire to join the NSPCC Swindon branch to celebrate their 25th anniversary, and to open a new training space for military veterans at Entrain Space. We loved her outfit - she rocked a black rollneck jumper and stunning floral skirt which came from one of her favourite designers Erdem. The pretty number was black and featured a pretty burst of rose blooms printed all over the fabric. Although it is a past-season buy, you can pick it up at online brand Farfetch in a size ten for £1,133.

Erdem is a fashion label loved by some of our favourite royal ladies - Sophie in particular. Last year, the wife of Prince Edward visited the Latvian National Library in Riga, where she and her husband met Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Latvia's First Lady Iveta Vejone.

Dressing up for the occasion, the 54-year-old wore a striking floral number by the brand. The dress-coat, featured a dazzling botanical print in purple, fuschia and green, boasted wide lapels, a flared hem and a classic fit and flare cut.

Sophie wore an Erdem dress coat on Christmas Day in 2017

The royal first stepped out in the design on Christmas Day in 2017, when she headed to church with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Royal fans loved the look and many remarked that she was the best-dressed royal that day.

Princess Eugenie rocked Erdem for her official engagement pictures in 2018

When Princess Eugenie announced her engagement to long-term love Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she wore a black Erdem dress, adorned with red blooms for her official engagement pictures.

The dress is a favourite of the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew - she wore it during a high-fashion shoot with Harper's Bazaar the year before.

