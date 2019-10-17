The Countess of Wessex looks like a film star in a pink Emilia Wickstead dress The wife of Prince Edward looks incredible in her latest frock...

The Countess of Wessex looked dreamy in pink on Thursday! The wife of Prince Edward is currently in Kosovo to find out more about work to support survivors of sexual violence after the conflict in 1998.The royal met with survivors, families, and NGO and Government representatives to learn first-hand about efforts to tackle stigma and trauma. We adored the outfit Sophie wore - a beautiful dress by one of her favourite go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. The blush pink number was made from wool crêpe. Known as the 'Ludovice' dress, it had short sleeves and a keyhole opening and was cut in a full and flared shape. Top marks! It's priced at £1430 and is currently available online now in all sizes. The 54-year-old accessorised the look with gold drop earrings, high heels, a simple pashmina and a snakeskin bag.

SHOP: £1,430, Emilia Wickstead

It appears that the mother-of-two is loving pink right now. Earlier in October, she headed to Blackpool, to celebrate two of the resort’s birthdays. Sophie stepped out at the iconic Grand Theatre and rocked a classic camel coat, a snakeskin shirt and a pair of uber-glam pink flares. Blackpool is known for its bright lights and plethora of colours, so maybe that's why the royal decided to amp up her look.

Survivors of conflict-based sexual violence speak with courage and conviction as share their stories and talk about the challenges they face, 20 years on from 1998-99 conflict in Kosovo. pic.twitter.com/AFv4XS7Q6x — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 17, 2019

Back in May, the blonde royal attended the Vision Catalyst Fund Reception in New Delhi, as part of her role as Vice Patron of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Trust.

Sophie also wore a pink dress back in May

She opted for pink yet again. Her frock had a Chanel-like frayed hem, a flared A-line skirt and a fitted bodice – a silhouette the royal loves to wear, and who can blame her when it looks this good!

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wows royal fans in the Edem floral skirt you always wanted

She accessorised with her favourite gold Tiffany & Co bangle, simple wedge heels and with her hair in a sleek half-up style.

READ: The Countess of Wessex stuns royal fans in a beautiful pleated skirt by Valentino

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.