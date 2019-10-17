Jeremy Clarkson shows off two stone weight loss after doing diet inspired by the Queen The Queen inspired the presenter

Jeremy Clarkson has shown off the results of his impressive two stone weight loss after "taking" diet tips from the Queen. Accompanied by his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, the Grand Tour host looked remarkably slimmer as they mingled with guests at Fatima Bhutto's book launch at Nolita Social in London on Wednesday. The couple, who have been dating since March 2017, appeared to be in great spirits whilst posing for pictures.

Jeremy Clarkson with his girlfriend in London on Wednesday

The appearance comes shortly after Jeremy, 59, joked about his new diet in August, admitting he takes inspiration from the Monarch. 'No. No, that would be unseemly," he said after the Sun asked whether he goes to the gym. "The Queen doesn't go to the gym and she doesn't run and she's 93 and she's all right. Apparently she only has a forkful, she only has a tiny bit, and that's what I've heard. She'll sit down and just have one little bit of mousse and bit of a lettuce leaf."

The presenter pictured in 2016

However, in April, Jeremy revealed that it was his a "gap year" with his partner Lisa that made him drastically change his image. Talking his trip and recent weight loss on The Jonathan Ross Show, the presenter said: "I went on a gap year! I went on a gap year to Indochina. They just have a better diet out there." He added: "Plus I had a bicycle rather than a car. Cycling is not a good thing to do, I'm all broken as a result of it but I did lose a lot of weight. Where I was staying was separated from the small town by a mountain but it was much bigger than Everest. It was only 3 kilometres and I cycled it every day, I said, 'I can't have a drink unless I cycle into town.' I wanted to get fit."

