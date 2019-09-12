The Victoria Beckham bag Meghan Markle loves now comes in two CRAZY colours Love VB's handbags? Wait until you see this update...

So, everyone knows that the Duchess of Sussex loves a) handbags and b) Victoria Beckham's fashion label. So it came as no surprise that on Christmas Day 2018, the wife of Prince Harry decided to rock arm candy by VB. The 'Powder Box bag' was a bit of a talking point at the time - many remarked that it reminded them of an Apple Watch! But no, the structured box bag was made in a curved shape and was actually inspired by a vanity powder box. So much so, it even has a mirror in the lid. Trimmed with leather, it had a matching circular gold grooved clasp and a wide handle. The bag sold out as soon as Meghan was snapped in it, but now - you can finally get your mitts on one - for £1550. What's more, the former Spice Girl has given it a new update too, it's now made in neon yellow AND bright pink. Who would have thought it?

Meghan carried the Powder Box bag by Victoria Beckham in 2018

Although we've lost count of the amount of times Meghan has worn the fashion mogul's threads, she wasn't always a fan of her designs. Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she told Glamour: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette."

When the former actress chose Victoria Beckham for her Christmas outfit (boots, bag, coat AND dress) no-one was more excited than Victoria herself.

Appearing on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan after the YuleTide period, the mother-of-four said of the look: "She looked so beautiful."

It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."

