Marks & Spencer's £25 red heels look just like Meghan Markle's fancy designer pair

So we have been obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex's style on the royal tour! The wife of Prince Harry delighted us with a variety of smashers, from sleek jumpsuits and funky skirts to lots of fab floaty dresses. On a visit to an art studio in Johannesburg to see the work of contemporary artist James Delaney in Victoria Yards, Meghan rocked a navy blue dress from Aritzia's in-house label, Wilfred, and teamed the practical design with a pair of colour pop Everlane 'Editor' shoes in bright red. Costing £129, they are of the slingback variety and looked stylish yet comfy. Well, if the royally-loved shoes are out of your price range, don't worry, because we have found a pair that look hugely similar, from Marks & Spencer, and what's more, they will set you back just £25. Result!

Meghan looked amazing in her red Everlane shoes

If you are after royal style for less, Marks & Spencer should be the place you head to. Last week, when Princess Beatrice announced she was engaged, we fell in love with her green floral Zimmermann dress that she rocked in her official pictures, taken by her younger sister Princess Eugenie.

The £595 design screamed romance and we know the royal will treasure it forever. We headed straight to the M&S website for inspiration after the snaps were released, and we found an amazing lookalike. The Floral-Waisted Midi dress from the Per Una line has the same shape and boasted the same floral print, for just £65. Not bad, eh?

When the Duchess of Sussex wore a fabulous £49.50 black frock from the high street store back in 2018, HELLO! spoke to a spokesperson at M&S who said: "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street."

