The Countess of Wessex DAZZLES in white dress at Buckingham Palace with the Queen Sophie joins the Queen for a special reception

On Tuesday evening, Her Majesty The Queen was joined by the Countess of Wessex at a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the work of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust. The Queen looked as chic as ever, wearing a deep blue outfit, whilst Prince Edward's wife Sophie, 54, wowed onlookers wearing a chic white dress that fell just below the knees and paired her gorgeous gown with peach coloured high heels. The blonde beauty wore her hair in a sharp updo and her makeup looked as fresh, glowing and natural as always.

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant as she made her address

Sophie has been very busy lately. Not only did she head to Kosovo mid-month, but she has also taken an official visit to Blackpool, and even participated in The Countess of Wessex Cup 2019 at St John Moore Barracks in Winchester. Busy bee!

Out of all the outfits she has stepped out in October, our favourite has to be when she met with NGO and Government representatives in Kosovo. We adored her beautiful dress by one of her favourite go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. The blush pink number was made from wool crêpe.

Known as the 'Ludovice' dress, it had short sleeves and a keyhole opening and was cut in a full and flared shape. It's priced at £1430 and is currently available online now in all sizes. Sophie accessorised the look with gold drop earrings, high heels, a simple pashmina and a snakeskin bag.

Sophie wore this stunning Emilia Wickstead at Ascot in 2017

Sophie loves this number so much that she has the same design in a high neck version, which she wore to Ascot in 2017. The crepe design boasted a statement collar and featured ruched cuffs, and voluminous puff sleeves. As always, she accessorized perfectly, adding a fancy, broad-brimmed straw hat adorned with roses. This look is totally timeless and would easily work in years to come.

