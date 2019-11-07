Duchess Meghan is chic in a khaki coat for surprise visit in Windsor with army families The mum of Archie Harrison was stunning in her autumn outfit

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning on Wednesday for a surprise visit in Windsor alongside her husband Prince Harry. The couple surprised their neighbours by attending an informal coffee gathering for families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. Meghan dressed in an elegant khaki coloured coat with three-quarter length sleeves for the event, with a black pencil skirt and white shirt underneath. She teamed the outfit with some black heels and accessorised with two delicate necklaces. It was the perfect ensemble for the occasion.

Meghan smiled as she and Harry chatted with military families and their children at the Broom Farm Community Centre, which is located in the heart of the army housing estate. Every Wednesday, military families from across the Windsor area gather informally at the centre. Windsor is home to regiments from the Coldstream Guards and the Welsh Guards, as well as some members of the Household Cavalry. At present, the majority of the Coldstream Guards are in Kenya on Exercise ASKARI STORM, whilst a large proportion of the Welsh Guards are serving in the Falkland Islands.

We loved Meghan's relaxed-yet-chic beauty look. The royal wore her long, brunette locks in a down style and went for a pretty day makeup style – she accentuated her eyes with a thick coat of mascara and eyeliner, added a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and a shimmer of lippy.

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses had an opportunity to learn about the unique challenges of military family life, as well as the social networks that exist to support families during deployments.

The Army in London Twitter account posted: "Army families in Windsor whose loved ones are serving abroad right now in Kenya & The Falkland Islands receive a real boost with surprise visit to their weekly coffee morning from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

