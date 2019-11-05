Princess Madeleine takes style tips from the Duchess of Sussex in a Veronica Beard shirt dress Meghan Markle has worn her blue shirt dress on several occasions...

Red, patterned and floaty, we are completely in love with Princess Madeleine of Sweden's most recent dress in Florida. As well as bringing back fond memories of warmer summer days, the midi shirt dress was incredibly flattering on the Swedish royal and it's one of those wardrobe staples that never go out of fashion.

Featuring long sleeves, an asymmetric hem and a black and white paisley print, the Veronica Beard dress is worth every penny of its £610 price tag - and it's giving us some flashbacks to the Duchess of Sussex. The 'Willamette' silk dress took centre stage of Madeleine's look, with the brunette beauty styling her hair into soft waves and keeping her makeup simple with mascara accentuating her eyes and a swipe of gloss on her lips.

Paired with tortoiseshell hoop earrings by J.Crew, grey heels and a matching Balenciaga clutch, the 37-year-old looked as elegant as ever as she was pictured attended a family worship service at the Swedish Church in Florida, led by pastor Olof Olsson.

In photos on Instagram, she can be seen sitting amongst over 200 worshippers inside the church and holding a bunch of flowers as she smiled alongside Swedish honorary consul Per-Olof Lööf and his wife Åsa-Lena. However, her husband Chris O’Neill and their three children Princess Leonore, five, Prince Nicolas, four, and Princess Adrienne, one, were nowhere to be seen. The caption read: "This weekend I visited the Swedish Church in Florida, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. @utlandskyrkan plays an important function for many foreigners living in Sweden. Thank you for a great service with fellowship, song and music."

And the princess is not the only one who loves Veronica Beard. The US label also has Meghan Markle's seal of approval, with the Duchess reaching for her sky blue shirt dress in Tonga for her and Prince Harry's royal tour in 2018 and during their recent royal tour of South Africa back in September.

