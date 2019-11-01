Meghan Markle delights fans with the preppy outfit of dreams Prince Harry's wife looks chic in casual attire…

New pictures have emerged of the Duchess of Sussex, looking incredible at the newly-opened, second branch of the Luminary Bakery, wearing a very preppy outfit that we need in our lives, ASAP! Meghan has always supported the organisation, which helps to empower disadvantaged women through training and employment opportunities, and in pictures that appeared in the The Telegraph, she paid a visit to meet some of the inspirational women that Luminary supports, wearing form-fitting jeans, and a lovely striped top from With Nothing Underneath, which you can pick up for £80. With her terracotta belt and collarless blazer by J.Crew, she looked stylish but ready for action. We loved how she added a pair of Stan Smith trainers, £44.99 - a classic sporty shoe that are loved by many.

With Nothing Underneath is a brand the mother-of-two has worn quite a bit recently. In August, Meghan sent us all into a frenzy when she posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of her at a photo shoot for her Smart Works collection.

The Duchess wore a pair of skinny jeans, nude high heels by her fave shoe brand Aquazzura, and a stunning pastel blue and white striped linen shirt from the brand.

Meghan wore a similar shirt by the same brand in August

It's priced at £85 and you'll be pleased to know this classic piece is still available. You could buy in a bigger sized for a relaxed fit, or tuck it in with a belt and wear it for a more tailored finish.

The brand launched in 2017 by Pip Durell, a former British Vogue stylist and Tatler editor and was created to make the perfect everyday boyfriend shirt.

Designed in London and inspired by men's tailoring, adjusted for women; the company offers an affordable yet luxurious boyfriend shirt, using the highest quality materials.

