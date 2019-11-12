Queen Letizia nails airport chic wearing hot pink accessories in Cuba The Spanish monarch knows how to travel in style

Royals make travelling look so effortless, with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and now Queen Letizia not letting a little thing called jetlag get in the way of fashion. Stepping off the plane in Havana on 11 November, the Spanish royal looked as chic as ever wearing a stunning black and white shirt dress and some fabulous hot pink accessories. Over ten hours on a plane from Madrid to Havana? Easy, apparently.

Letizia, 47, opted for a belted zebra print dress by Hugo Boss, which is available to buy online for £369. To brighten up the monochrome look, she wowed royal fans with a pair of statement fuschia sling-back heels and a matching bag by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera.

She has been seen on multiple occasions wearing items from the label, including a hot pink fit-and-flare dress she wore back in July 2019 and a demure red and a white floral pencil dress. The latter has travelled across the world with her, with the mother-of-two stepping out in it in Gran Canaria, New York and Portugal over the last few years.

Looking equally as bright-eyed was King Felipe who arrived in Cuba with his wife for their four-day visit to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Havana's foundation. The brunette beauty wore her glossy hair in loose waves and opted for a fresh-faced makeup look, with peachy blusher on her cheeks, black mascara swept along her lashes and lipgloss.

Queen Letizia wore a similar outfit last week

In our opinion, her recent airport ensemble looks very similar to the outfit she wore for the 10th anniversary of Princess of Girona Foundation last week. Wearing a silk monochrome leopard print two-piece by Victoria Beckham, she opted for a pop of colour with the bright red version of the Carolina Herrera slingbacks. We are loving her vibrant colours and sassy accessories!