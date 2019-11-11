You can finally buy Kate Middleton’s pink headband she wore to Archie Harrison’s christening The wife of Prince William is the headband queen...

We've said it before, and we’ll say it again - the Duchess of Cambridge is the Queen of headbands. She has been rocking the accessory for quite a few years now, before they were the epitome of chic. From sporting them to church, to wearing seriously elaborate ones to royal events, the wife of Prince William has quite the collection and we’re impressed. One of our favourites she has rocked this year was at the christening of her nephew Archie Harrison. Kate looked incredible in official photographs, wearing a lovely pink dress by Stella McCartney. But it was her headband that hit headlines; her famous locks were held in place by a velvet plaited pink design by Juliette Botterill Millinery, which totally matched her red Gianvito Rossi shoes. The headband is finally available to buy - for £340. Never fear if this is a little out of your price range; ASOS is selling an incredible lookalike for just £12. Result!

Kate wore a Juliette Botterill headband to Archie Harrison's christening

Kate's wore a And it's not just ASOS, the great British high street is brimming with lookalikes.

Take a look at this Zara version, which comes in the same blush pink tone, and will set you back £12.99. Olivia Bonas has a similar design too - in a slightly more pastel pink, for £19.99. The choice is endless!

SHOP: £12.00, ASOS

On Saturday evening, Kate delighted royal fans everywhere as she accompanied The Queen, as well as other members of the royal family, to the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance which was held at the Royal Albert Hall.

SHOP: £12.99, ZARA

The 37-year-old looked as beautiful as always, in an elegant dark blue midi dress with a fitted waistband.

SHOP: £19.99, Oliver Bonas

The Duchess wore her trademark glossy brown hair in loose waves and channelled this season's must-have accessory trend with a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband from high street favourite Zara.

