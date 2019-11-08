Princess Beatrice is the epitome of jacket goals in a fancy Zara tweed number Princess Eugenie's big sister mixes high street and designer clothes and we love it...

It's been a busy week for Princess Betarice. She's left London and headed to Portugal, where she took part in the WebSummit, representing the UK. In photographs that appeared on UK In Portugal's Twitter feed, the royal dressed to impress, rocking a sleek, navy blue pleated dress, which she topped with a smart tweed jacket from Zara. We are obsessed with this jacket - it had white gathered cuffs and elaborate gold statement buttons and priced at £79.99, it's the ideal autumnal buy. Keeping it classic, she added a vintage tote bag by Goyard, which you can pick up for around £2000 online.

Beatrice looked amazing at the Web Summit - held in Portugal

As much Sarah Ferguson's daughter enjoys designer labels such as Erdem and Zimmermann, she also loves a bargain and is regularly snapped with cut-price buys that we can all afford. Back in April, dressed head-to-toe in black, the newly-engaged royal pepped up her classic look with the cutest bag - which also came from the high street favourite.

The £39.99 arm candy was made from raffia and designed in a square, box-style shape with a black flap and handle. Beatrice, 31, was clearly loving it - she used it again a few days later when she joined her parents at the Grand Prix in Bahrain.

This year we have seen the Queen's granddaughter wear a variety of top-notch outfits, and quite frankly, it's hard to pinpoint a favourite.

Beatrice looked incredible in this red Alaïa dress back in March

One frock that is up there with the best has to be the incredible red velvet dress that she wore at London’s Portrait gala in March.

Joining the Duchess of Cambridge, David and Victoria Beckham as well as Jourdan Dunn at the star-studded party, the royal turned heads in the stunning red Alaïa dress - which was worth an eye-watering £5660. She added high heels, carried a crock clutch and added minimal jewellery, letting her dress do all the talking.

