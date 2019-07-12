Is this Princess Beatrice's most stunning date night outfit, EVER? What a chic look!

Princess Beatrice looked incredible on Thursday evening as she headed to an event with her beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The daughter of Prince Andrew celebrated the launch of Lenny Kravitz's 'Assemblage' photography exhibition in London, and looked positively glowing as she smiled for pictures. We loved her choice of outfit - the royal went for a black camisole, matching blazer and a beautiful amber-toned, silk skirt. Finishing with black high heels, she also carried a black mock croc bag with her initials bared on the front in gold. She tied her famous red mane back into a loose ponytail, and her skin looked fresh and youthful - a glimmer of highlighter, flawless foundation and a slick of nude lip gloss. Stunning!

Beatrice looked beautiful in her date-night outfit.

This week has proved to be a hectic one for the 30-year-old. On Tuesday evening, Beatrice joined Edoardo once again, for a night out at exclusive Annabel's Member's Club in London's Mayfair and the pair looked in great spirits.

The night before, Beatrice wowed in a little black dress

Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter chose a stylish body-conscious mini dress for the night out and accessorised with a beautiful gold 'Juste un Clou' bangle by Cartier, which retails at £2,620. On closer inspection of the bangle, there appeared to be a very sweet 'E' engraving on the end and many royal fans speculated it could be a gift from Edoardo. How sweet is that? The royal also teamed her frock with a matching on-trend headband and some cool T-bar sandals and carried a cobalt blue tote bag.

On Monday afternoon, Beatrice was busy again - this time she appeared at a female entrepreneurship event where she joined women to discuss technology, the future of education and female empowerment. We loved the fact she adhered to the royal's favourite fashion rule - she recycled a stunning baby blue pussy-bow blouse and skirt that she first wore back in 2016.

