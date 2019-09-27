Princess Beatrice wore TWO engagement dresses and her second one is even more glam The daughter of Prince Andrew celebrates her engagement in style...

What an exciting day for Princess Beatrice! The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the very on-trend way of social media, and we still can't get over the gorgeous snaps that appeared on Twitter and Instagram. In the first shot, the 31-year-old wore a beautiful green dress emblazoned with flowers by Zimmermann, worth £595. But in the other snaps, the royal changed into an extra dress, also by the high end label. We've tracked it down and it's known as the 'Espionage' and costs £550. Part of the Fall 2019 Ready To Wear Collection, the silk design had a wrap front silhouette and a flowing asymmetric skirt. It's the kind of number you could wear again and again. We imagine both these dresses will have a special place in the royal's wardrobe now...

Beatrice looked so chic in her romantic moment

Princess Eugenie's younger sister loves high end fashion labels and always looks chic wherever she goes. From Maje and Erdem to Gucci and The Vampire's Wife, we would love to have a rifle through her wardrobe.

Although she loves herself a designer label of two, the redhead royal also shops on the high street. Back in June, Beatrice attended a Pitch@Palace event hosted by her dad, Prince Andrew and accompanied her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The royal also wore a floral dress in ther precious snaps

She rocked a Claire Mischevani polka dot coat dress and teamed the look with some first-rate accessories, including a £150 Sophie Stanbury x Sienna Jones crossbody bag, a Cartier bracelet AND a Zara belt with a bejewelled buckle.

And back in April, on a night out at private members club Annabel's, she delighted onlookers with her £39.99 arm candy, also from the high street store. The box bag was made from raffia and designed in a square shape with a black flap and handle. We love a royal bargain..

