Queen Letizia steps out in Cuba wearing a gorgeous sheer pink dress

Ditching the dark winter colours, Queen Letizia stunned royal fans in a series of gorgeous summery dresses for the third day of her and King Felipe's state visit to Cuba. She ended the day wearing an incredible sheer pink gown, but more about that later.

The first was a belted white embroidered dress by Adolfo Dominguez which she previously wore on holiday in Majorca back in August. On Wednesday, she paired the floaty white number with a pair of Mint & Rose espadrille wedges, which are a go-to summer heel for many royals. And we can see why she opted for comfortable shoes since the couple were wandering along cobbled streets and soaking up the architecture in old Havana. They visited the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales, which is home to the Museum of the City of Havana and the former official residence of the governors of Havana, as well as the city's oldest square, Plaza de Armas. From the summer outfit to the sightseeing, the royal certainly knows how to make us reminisce about warmer holidays!

Later that evening, the mother-of-two looked pretty in pastel as she attended a reception to Spanish community at the Alicia Alonso Gran Theater. She wore a pale green silk midi dress by Nina Ricci which featured a high neck and white shell detailing, which she colour-matched with cross strap heels and a Magrit embellished bag. It doubled as both a clutch and a long shoulder bag - how versatile! With her dark hair pulled back in an elegant low ponytail, her stunning diamond drop earrings were on full display.

And our style envy didn't end there, with Letizia, 47, changing into yet another gorgeous pink outfit for her third appearance at the Spanish Embassy. We have to say, this one may be our favourite! The shirt dress is a well-known royal favourite, especially with the Duchess of Sussex this past summer. The Spanish royal gave the casual work style a racy, evening spin in the 'Roane' midi dress by Maje at the reception. With a soft peachy colour, the dress consisted of a strappy slip underneath a semi-sheer top layer, with long sleeves and a wide bow tied around the waist. Teamed with Steve Madden heels and loose strands of hair framing her face, she nailed effortless elegance.

With two outfit changes for three very different events, the royal managed to pull off the same beautiful makeup look. Despite wearing white, blue and pink, she framed her eyes with soft purple-brown eyeliner and thick black mascara and kept the rest of her beauty look very simple with nude lips and glowing skin. Considering this is only a snippet of their four-day visit to Cuba, which aims to strengthen the ties between Spain and Cuba, we're gathering enough style tips to last us until 2020.

