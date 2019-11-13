You can now stay at THIS royal home - but be warned, it does not come cheap We're so there...

Fancy staying at an actual royal residence and being waited on by your OWN royal staff and butler? Well, who wouldn't? It's hard to believe, the general public can now stay overnight in the luxurious Gudiya suite at India's City Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The likes of Oprah Winfrey and the late Princess Diana have stayed at the beautiful 300-year-old palace, which is home to the country's Royal Family. Even more unbelievable… you can book your stay via Airbnb. The suite looks incredible: with ornate décor, four-poster bed, its own private indoor swimming pool, hot tub and a discreet entrance, you'll literally live like royalty.

On arrival, you'll be greeted by a chauffeur-driven car to take you to the palace. The info on Airbnb reveals: "Once you arrive, a private butler is assigned to you to take care of all your special needs to provide sightseeing recommendations, make travel arrangements for excursions, organize restaurant bookings etc.

A member of the royal staff will also be assigned to escort you on a private shopping tour of Pink City’s highly lauded retail treasures." We're getting serious Sex and the City movie flashbacks with all of this.

There's more. Guests will enjoy two curated gourmet breakfasts and dinners at the City Palace’s in-house restaurant, Baradari. "You can expect tailored menus featuring hearty Rajasthani dishes like laal maas, top-shelf wine and champagne, as well as an interaction with the chef during these meals."

You'll also receive a complimentary guided tour of the palace by a royal staff member, who will talk on the historic building's architecture, art and interior design.

So why is 22-year-old Indian King Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inviting people to stay at his palace? His Highness is a strong supporter of Women’s empowerment initiatives and proceeds of each booking will go to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting rural women and people of Rajasthan.

Of course, a night in the palace does not come cheap. The price tag is £8,270, which includes service fees and occupancy taxes. A royal treat, one would say.

