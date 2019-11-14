The Countess of Wessex's red hot dress has some seriously chic puff sleeves Prince Edward's wife stuns in another dazzling dress…

The Countess of Wessex has had a very full and busy week! New York and Toronto are on her destination list as part of her work as Global Ambassador of 100 Women in Finance's (100WF) Next Generation Initiative, which aims to inspire and support young women to consider careers in finance and investments. On Wednesday evening, the mother-of-two headed to the 100WF 18th Annual New York Gala and you should see her dress. Lighting up the Big Apple, Sophie, 54, wore a lovely red tailored dress that had the most incredible gathered bell sleeves. Keeping it simple, she added nude high heels and a classic clutch bag, as well as wearing her famous blonde hair up in a glamorous beehive.

Her Royal Highness gave a speech at the event, inviting those present “to become more visible, to be great examples to young women and, if you aren't already - to become champions and mentors.” pic.twitter.com/REIyHlFM9H — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2019

In pictures that were shared on the Royal Family Twitter page, earlier that day, the wife of Prince Edward attended a @100WomenFinance meeting at @WinstonLaw, and participated in conversations with men and women on strategies to achieve gender parity in the workplace. Looking like a total boss lady, Sophie rocked a crisp white shirt and a pair of tan-colored tailored trousers. With her hair in a trendy, half-up, half down style, she looked ready for business.

Sophie wore the same dress to an event at Buckingham Palace in 2018

On her first morning in NYC, the Countess joined discussions that brought together 77 young women aged 12-18 with female industry professionals, to equip and inspire the next generation to explore finance as a career path.

For this look, the blonde royal decided to wear a fabulous black tweed dress that featured a V neckline and a tailored hem. She accessories to perfection, adding a gold charm necklace and delicate drop earrings.

Whilst speaking to the assembled young women, she encouraged them to ask questions as they embark on their careers and said: “Be brave, speak up.” Girl power right there!

