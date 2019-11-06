The Countess of Wessex teams green flares with the most perfect winter coat Sophie delights royal fans with her latest outfit...

On Wednesday morning, the Countess of Wessex planted a Dogwood tree to mark the start of the laying out of the Queen Maud Garden in Norway. Dressed for the occasion, the stunning blonde royal looked stylish yet ready for action wearing a simple black top, dark green flared trousers, black boots and a cosy, navy blue dress coat with gold buttons. With her blonde hair tied back and minimal makeup, she looked as immaculate as ever. In pictures that featured on the British Embassy Oslo's Twitter page, Sophie met with representatives and children and looked in great spirits.

This morning HRH The Countess of Wessex planted a Dogwood tree to mark the start of the laying out of the Queen Maud Garden at @ukinnorway. @Oslokommune @MarianneBorgen and representatives from The Norwegian Palace were also in attendance #UKandNorway @RichWoodUK @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/tSuc1jqc0U — British Embassy Oslo (@UKinNorway) November 6, 2019

Sophie looked stylish in Norway

We last saw the wife of Prince Edward last week, when she joined Her Majesty The Queen at a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the work of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust.

The Queen looked as chic as ever, wearing a deep blue outfit, whilst the 54-year-old wowed onlookers wearing a chic white dress that fell just below the knees and paired her gorgeous gown with peach coloured high heels.

While she was there, the Countess spoke in front of 200 guests and addressed the Queen, saying: "I feel in a way that I have been your eyes, having travelled to Malawi, Bangladesh and India to see the work of the Trust first-hand, witnessing the ambitious initiatives being carried out in Your Majesty's name, and ensuring that the intended legacy would be real and long lasting. I am very happy to say that Your Majesty's honour has been more than upheld."

Sophie with The Queen last week

She also referred to the Queen as "Mama" as she continued: "Mama, when I have returned from my travels I have been so proud to share with you the work I have witnessed being carried out under the umbrella of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust." How lovely!

