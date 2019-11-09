The Countess of Wessex wraps up in faux fur jacket for the Festival of Remembrance Prince Edward's wife looked as stunning as ever in her glamorous outerwear

On Saturday evening, the Queen was accompanied by members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. which was held at the Royal Albert Hall. Among the royal guests was Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex , who looked as striking as ever, wrapped up against the cold weather in London in a faux fur cropped jacket and a long black dress. Beauty-wise, Sophie wore her hair in her signature blowdried style and her makeup was as fresh and glowing as always.

Sophie arriving at the Royal Albert Hall

Sophie, 54, attended the event in 2018, and opted for a stunning black lace dress which was oozing in sophistication, featuring long sleeves, and was cut in a flattering fit and flare shape. She added sky-high black heels, opaque tights and a matching clutch bag. Pinned to her frock was a poppy and she added delicate drop earrings. The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half down style and was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Sophie at the 2018 Festival of Remembrance

The Festival commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts, and this year will mark the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944 - Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, and D-Day – with a particular emphasis on the role of the Commonwealth and Allied Forces.

The event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), and pay tribute to the company of RFA Mounts Bay who were instrumental in delivering supplies and aid to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian this year.

