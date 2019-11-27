The Countess of Wessex's perfect grey winter coat makes us want to cosy up Prince Edward's wife looked stunning in her stylish outerwear

The Countess of Wessex had a very busy Wednesday! The blonde royal attended a series of royal engagements in Oxfordshire, looking very chic indeed. Braving the cold and rain, Sophie covered up in a lovely grey coat, that was cut in a midi design with wide lapels. Making the classic number look even jazzlier, she added a swish leopard print silk scarf, and carried a simple black clutch. Smart! The mother-of-two's first port of call was the Sylva Foundation - an environmental charity that supports Britain's trees and woodlands - helping to care for 90,000 hectares across the UK. After meeting workers, the Countess officially opened the charity’s newly-restored Anglo Saxon building - the 'House of Wessex', which will be used as an educational facility in the future.

The Countess officially opens the charity’s newly-restored Anglo Saxon building - the “House of Wessex”, which will be used as an educational facility. pic.twitter.com/gdJDMcJlcA — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2019

It's been a busy month for the royal. Earlier in November she headed to New York, as part of her work as Global Ambassador of 100 Women in Finance's Next Generation Initiative. Sophie memorably headed to the 100WF 18th Annual New York Gala and delighted onlookers with her red dress. Lighting up the Big Apple the 54-year-old's scarlet tailored dress had the most incredible gathered bell sleeves. Keeping it simple, she added nude high heels and a classic clutch bag, as well as wearing her famous blonde hair up in a glamorous beehive.

The week before, the Queen was accompanied by members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sophie looked incredible in black at the Royal Albert Hall

Sophie was amongst the guests and she looked as striking as ever, wearing a faux fur, cropped jacket and a long black dress.

Beauty-wise, Sophie wore her hair in her signature blow dried style and her makeup was as fresh and glowing as always.

