Kate Middleton's pearl cluster earrings are a lot cheaper in the Black Friday sale

The Duchess of Cambridge's jewellery collection is jam-packed with sparkly gems, and she's often seen sporting an amazing pair of earrings. Whether it's her glitzy studs to jshoulder-grazing chandeliers, her ears are always adorned with pretty jewellery. Last year, Prince William's wife attended attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a classic black gown by Roland Mouret. She looked divine - as per usual - but we were very taken with her pearl cluster earrings. If you thought they were an heirloom passed down through generations, think again! Kate's earrings were actually from high street store J.Crew and priced at an affordable £76. Although they sold out at the time, they are now a best seller for the brand and Kate has loved them so much she has re-worn them time and time again. If you didn't snap them up at the time you'll be pleased to know that they've been reduced to £53.20 for Black Friday - hurrah.

Kate looked incredible in her J.Crew earrings in 2018

The 37-year-old often turns to US brand J.Crew for her accessories. In 2018, she memorably visited the University College London, wearing her hair up in a sleek ponytail, tied with a smart black velvet ribbon from the brand. Originally priced at £22.50, it was reduced to £11.00. Many fans took advantage of the Black Friday code at checkout - picking it up for just £7.70. Cheap as chips!

Pearl cluster earrings, now £53.20, J.Crew

Another pair of earrings the mother-of-three is often seen wearing her Monica Vinader 'Siren' earrings, which cost £115. And if you want to save on the price, there's 30 percent off right now, making them a more purse-friendly £80.50.

Siren earrings, now £80.50, Monica Vinader

The brunette beauty was first seen wearing them in 2016 during the royal tour of Canada.

Since then, she's styled them for St. Patrick's Day, while visiting the White Garden at Kensington Palace, and earlier this year at the Chelsea Flower Show. Talk about getting your money's worth...

