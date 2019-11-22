Kate Middleton rocks a green Beulah London dress for tea at Kensington Palace

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge cancelled her appearance at the Tusk Conservation Awards. Kate was due to attend the gala with husband Prince William, but a royal source said the Duchess was no longer able to go to the event "due to the children" but she did meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace earlier that day. In a photograph that appeared on Kensington Palace's Twitter feed, Kate looked beautiful in a fabulous olive green Beulah London dress. Known as the 'Yahvi' midi, the frock featured delicate buttons down the side, a gathered neck and a flowing skirt. Priced at £550, all sizes are currently available online now. The 37-year-old teamed the look with coordinating olive green shoes and wore her famous hair loose.

"Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling." — The Duke of Cambridge@Tusk_org #ForAllTheyDo pic.twitter.com/KcPrlMi17P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2019

This is the second show-stopping outfit Kate has stepped out in this week. On Monday evening, the mother-of-three braved the cold, delighting fans at the Royal Variety Performance 2019.

Olive green dress, £550, Beulah London

The Duchess dazzled in the most beautiful black lace gown by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen. The statement dress was simply stunning; it was embellished with intricate detail and flowed to the ground.

Kate at the Royal Variety Performance wearing Alexander McQueen

The royal teamed her outfit with some fabulous black heels and carried a co-ordinating clutch. She wore her hair in glamorous waves and finished her look with a pair of bold statement earrings which came from another one of her much-loved fashion brands, Erdem.

The last time Kate attended this event was in 2017, where she chose a beautiful Jenny Packham gown.

Kate at the same event wearing a blue Jenny Packham gown

Long-sleeved with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer layer on top, the dress featured stunning embellishments, sequins and flowers all over. She finished the sparkly look with Oscar de la Renta high heels and the Queen's diamond earrings. Many remarked she looked like Princess Elsa from Frozen and we can't help but agree...

