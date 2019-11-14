Princess Beatrice stuns in a Cynthia Rowley dress and funky Zara boots

On Wednesday evening Princess Beatrice ventured out and joined her cousin, Prince William at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala. The 31-year-old dressed to impress despite the cold weather, wearing a beautiful embroidered Cynthia Rowley dress. The pretty frock was covered in elaborate floral detail and she added a simple black blazer, tights and funky pair of Zara boots. All these items are sadly past-season buys, but we have found some great alternatives - keep scrolling! We also spied that the redhead royal pushed her famous hair back with a stunning headband. The black design featured an abundance of gems and was quite the crowning glory.

It appears that the royal family are really loving headbands right now - in particular the Duchess of Cambridge. The mother-of-three has been rocking the accessory for quite a few years now, even before they were en Vogue.

From wearing them to church, to rocking seriously elaborate ones to royal events, she has amassed a seriously impressive collection.

One of our favourites she has worn this year was at the christening of her nephew Archie Harrison. Kate looked incredible in official photographs, wearing a lovely pink dress by Stella McCartney.

But it was her headband that hit headlines; her famous locks were held in place by a velvet plaited pink design by Juliette Botterill Millinery, which totally matched her red Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Newly-engaged Beatrice first sported the pretty accessory back at the MET Gala in 2018. Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter dinner a stunning purple Alberta Ferretti which made her look like a Grecian goddess. The floor-sweeping gown gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle. Beatrice carried a smart box clutch, added metallic strappy high heel sandals and best of all, added a selection of bedazzled headbands on her head which gave the illusion of a tiara.

