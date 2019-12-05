On Wednesday evening, Carole Middleton was spotted in London with her youngest daughter Pippa, as they paid tribute to a late royal family friend. The Duchess of Cambridge's mother and sister attended the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol service at St Luke's Church in Chelsea, London. Before Carole headed out, she posed for a picture on her family's business page - Party Pieces - and in the lovely snapshot, Carole can be seen wearing a racing green, scalloped top, which came from Oasis. It's down to £20.30 in the sale and you can also pick it up in burgundy, black and orange. Result!

Carole looked chic in her Oasis jumper

Perhaps mother-of-three Carole has taken tips from Kate. After all, back in October, Prince William's wife headed to the Natural History Museum, wearing a pair of gorgeous high-waisted, floaty green trousers from Jigsaw, a pair of Tod's dark red fringed heels, a matching fitted jumper from Warehouse, and a maroon Chanel bag.

Scallop jumper, £20.30, Oasis

The jumper had the same scalloped trium and is a lovely classic piece.

Kate and Carole are known to be very close, so it's not surprising that they share a similar sense of style. Back in August, the pair both chose to wear earrings by one of their favourite jewellery designers, Kiki McDonough, to the King's Cup sailing regatta. The London company makes stunning fine jewellery that Kate has been wearing for years. The Duchess wore her 'Lauren' pave diamond leaf earrings, which come in at a pricey £2300 - while Carole chose the 'Jemima' drop earrings, which cost £3100. What a treat for a day out on the sea, eh?

