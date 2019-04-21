Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance as she joins Princess Beatrice and royal family at Queen's birthday celebrations Louise is growing up so quickly!

On Sunday, 16 members of the royal family stepped out in Windsor to attend the Easter Sunday church service, which fell on the Queen's 93rd birthday. Among her children and grandchildren was teenager Lady Louise Windsor, who looked stunning dressed in a floral dress and navy fascinator, which co-ordinated with her mum, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who too wore a similar design. Louise's dad Prince Edward and brother James Viscount Severn were also in attendance, as were her cousins Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry. Three out of four of the Queen's children were also there for the special day, with just Prince Charles absent from the morning service. Once in the church, the organist played Happy Birthday To You in honour of the monarch's big day.

Lady Louise Windsor stepped out with her family for the Easter Sunday church service

The family's service was led by the Right Reverend David Conner, Dean of Windsor, and in his sermon the Dean did not mention the royal birthday, but instead discussed the Easter message of love and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last week. It is thought that after the service, all the family will stay for lunch afterwards with the Queen in the castle. Other royals absent from the celebrations included Princess Eugenie – who instead attended the Maundy Thursday church service with her grandmother last week. The Duchess of Sussex was also not at the church, and is thought to be resting in the lead-up to the royal baby's arrival.

Other royals in attendance included Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton

Edward and Sophie have worked hard to give their two children as normal lives as possible, and they are very rarely seen in public. However, as she is getting older, Louise in particular has been seen out and about at more family events. The teenager also got treated to a very special present for her birthday in November, where she got to sit in the front row in the Strictly Come Dancing live audience.

Shortly afterwards, show's presenter Tess Daly spoke to HELLO! about the special royal visit. Tess said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

The royal family arriving at church

