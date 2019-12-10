Queen Rania of Jordan delights royal fans in the Zara printed dress of dreams The royal delights in an incredible high street buy…

On Monday, Queen Rania of Jordan of headed to a special event - the Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education (QRAEE). The ceremony was held in Amman and the stunning royal presented the winners with trophies and certificates and congratulated them on their achievements. Dressing to impress, the brunette beauty delighted fans in a eye-catching printed dress, which no, didnt come from a designer fashion house, but from high street store Zara. The satin A-line frock had a collar, long sleeves and front button fastening. Made in a maroon and blue shade, it's quite the statement number and currently all sizes, from XS-L are available online now.

Rania stood out in her Zara dress

During the event, the mother-of-four also carried a beautiful tan bag, which came from high end designer Gabriela Hearst.

Printed dress, £49.99, Zara

If the bag looks familiar, that's because another royal has it in racing green - in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was at a royal event, carrying the brand's Nina bag.

The royal teamed her Zara dress with a Gabriela Hearst bag

The bag itself is worth around £1695. Made in a unique sculptural shape, it unfurled at the top to a smooth suede lining, made from sumptuous satin - a true statement piece.

Demi Moore, the Duchess of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey have all been seen with Rania's bag

And it's not just royalty - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander and Victoria Beckham are big fans of her ready-to-wear label too. Demi Moore even carried a red bag to Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, and coniciently, Oprah Winfrey had one on her arm at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, also in 2018.

It's hard to believe the stunning royal is 49 - she looks so youthful! Back in the summer, Rania spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview about her hopes, dreams and birthday plans. "I've never really been big on birthdays. Some people find this hard to believe, but my absolute least favourite thing is to be the centre of attention."

