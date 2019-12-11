The Duchess of Cambridge glitters in Alexander McQueen dress and diamond tiara at Buckingham Palace The wife of Prince William sparkles in her latest formal outfit...

How stunning did the Duchess of Cambridge look on Wednesday evening? The 37-year-old accompanied husband Prince William at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace and looked nothing short of dazzling. Dressed to impress - looking uber-glam and elegant - Kate opted for a navy velvet gown by Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with stunning diamond jewellery and of course, her diamond tiara which royal fans went crazy over. Kate's makeup was fresh, glowing and ultra-glossy and she wore her hair swept off her face. William and Kate were joined by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cambridge once again wore Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara. The diamond and pearl headpiece was given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981 and Kate first wore it in December 2015 for the Diplomatic Corps reception.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on their way to Buckingham Palace

The reception takes place every year and is quite the event. There is a strict 'white tie and decorations' dress code which means tailcoats must be worn by the gentlemen and full-length gowns by the ladies. Diamonds, tiaras, medals and Royal Orders are also showcased. Glitzy, right?

In 2018, Kate stole the show when she opted for a baby blue maxi dress which featured a tulle overlay and incredible silver embellishments.

In 2018, Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara at the same event

She also donned the Lover's Knot tiara which was also a favourite of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. It featured an intricate pearl and diamond pattern and was originally made for the Queen Mother. Kate has worn the design on a few occasions, including October 2018 when she attended a dinner for the visiting Dutch royal family, alongside the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and of course Prince William.

We last saw Kate in a formal frock at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre on 18 November - which aired on ITV on Tuesday evening. Kate wore a floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen and stunning Erdem statement earrings.

