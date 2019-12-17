Need a burgundy wrap coat? Pippa Middleton has just the cover-up The sister of Kate Middleton wears a Banana Republic coat and we need it…

Pippa Middleton is the Queen of outerwear! In photographs that appeared on The Daily Mail online, the brunette beauty was seen taking a stroll in London with her baby Arthur on Monday and as ever, she looked incredibly chic. She wrapped up warm in a burgundy wrap coat which came from US brand Banana Republic. The double-faced design is a classic, soft and sturdy number. It's fuss-free and is the ideal shape for layering over knitwear. Sadly, Pippa's burgundy tone has since sold out, but you can still pick it up in subtle grey for £215.10. Result! Accessorizing to perfection, the 35-year-old added a navy blue, cross-body bag by Aspinal London.

Double-Faced Wrap Coat, £215.10, Banana Republic

Banana Republic is a brand loved by someone in Pippa's circle - her sister Kate's sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex. Back in October, Meghan arrived at the University of Johannesburg as part of the royal tour, wearing a camel-toned tux dress by the brand, with nude high heels. The £95 design was a big hit with fans, due to it's smart, tailored shape, double-breasted fit and belted waist. Although it has since sold out, you can pick up a white version of the frock online.

Earlier in December, Pippa wore a green Mango coat

We last saw Pippa - who is married to hedge fund manager James Matthews - two weeks ago when she attended a Christmas carol service at St Luke's Church in Chelsea, London. Pippa joined her mother Carole at the event and looked incredible in a burgundy roll-neck and a stunning forest green coat, which came from high street store Mango.

The £139.99 design had a wide lapel-collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and an adjustable tie-sleeve belt. Ever on-point with her handbags, she also carried arm candy by Kate Spade, called the 'Nicola Twistlock' - a boxy-shaped number that had rounded corners and refined, gold hardware. Her sister Kate loves the high-end brand too - maybe they share it?

