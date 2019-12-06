Pippa Middleton's Kate Spade bag comes in millennial pink

We absolutely love the outfit the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton wore to a Christmas carol concert on Wednesday evening. The 35-year-old dazzled royal fans in a burgundy roll-neck jumper and a stunning forest green coat, which came from high street store Mango. But did you see her bag? The mother-of-one carried a fabulous cross body bag in the same green as her coat, and it was by Kate Spade - a label loved by royalty and celebs; including her elder sister Kate. The 'Nicola Twistlock' design is boxy in shape and crafted from smooth leather. It’s gently structured for everyday use, and has rounded corners and refined, gold hardware, including a beautiful twist stud along the adjustable strap. It was originally priced at £340, but is currently available for £234. Sadly Pippa's evergreen shade is no longer available, but there’s still classic dark blue, a rich red, a blush pink and a zesty orange. One for every type of gal, right?

Pippa sported a Kate Spade bag

Pippa and Kate have a very similar taste in clothes and it wouldn't surprise us if they even swapped items from time to time.

Medium flap shoulder bag in pink, £234, Kate Spade

The Duchess has worn Kate Spade many times - and if we had to pick a favourite it would have to be back in 2016, when the royal was photographed on World Mental Health Day at a special Heads Together event in London.

Kate often wears Kate Spade dresses - this is her wearing the designer in 2016

The 37-year-old donned pretty pink rose print dress by the New York based brand, called the 'Encore Rose'. The feminine design featured a button-up fastening and neck tie detail, and at the time cost around £450.

The brunette beauty styled the long-sleeved silk dress with her Gianvito Rossi Praline suede pointed court shoes and a matching clutch bag.

