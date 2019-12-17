Kate Middleton's Emilia Wickstead dress confuses fans for this reason on Christmas TV special It's The Dress meme all over again...

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans as she spoke about her love of baking, her family's Christmas plans and her job as a waitress while at university on a BBC Christmas TV special with Mary Berry. Prince William and Kate, both 37, joined forces with the cook to highlight their charity work during A Berry Royal Christmas, which culminated in a party to thank those working over the festive period.

The Duchess visited RHS Wisley in Surrey with Mary and Twitter users couldn't help but notice something about Kate's outfit. The mum-of-three donned a pale blue Emilia Wickstead shirt dress with pink flowers for the garden festival, but in one scene, Kate's dress looked yellow!

READ: Duchess Kate reveals the sweet way Prince William spoils her

Kate's dress looked yellow in one scene

It's likely to be an illusion, just like the dress that became a viral internet sensation in February 2015. Some social media users saw the frock as blue and black, while others were convinced it was white and gold. Scientists determined it was down to how the human eye perceives colour in different lighting.

During the hour-long programme, Kate revealed she once had a job as a waitress while she was studying at the University of St Andrews, where she met Prince William. "Were you good?" asked Mary, to which the Duchess laughed and replied: "No, I was terrible!"

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals her secret job when she was at university

Kate at RHS Wisley

Kate also spoke about the tradition she's started for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on their birthdays. "I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

The Duchess opened up about home life with her husband William, telling Mary: "He's very good at breakfast." Kate also reminisced about their student days: "In [our] university days he [William] used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauces and things like that."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.