Kate Middleton reveals her secret job when she was at university The Duchess appears on a Christmas TV special with Mary Berry

The Duchess of Cambridge once had a job as a waitress she reveals during a Christmas TV special with cook Mary Berry. Kate, 37, took the Queen of Cakes along on a visit to The Brink, a dry bar in Liverpool, set up by one of her patronages Action on Addiction.

In A Berry Royal Christmas, airing on Monday 16 December, Mary rustles up a non-alcoholic cocktail and asks the Duchess to take the drinks over to guests during the engagement. Kate says: "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing." "Were you good?" asks Mary, to which the Duchess laughs and replies: "No, I was terrible!"

Kate visiting The Brink. Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Action on Addiction

Kate and Prince William met as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001. The couple were friends for two years before they began dating. William proposed to his then girlfriend in November 2010 and he and Kate married the following April.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis. They've joined forces with Mary Berry for the one-off TV special to highlight the charities and causes they're passionate, culminating in a Christmas party at London's Rosewood Hotel to thank all working across the festive period. Throughout the programme, Mary accompanies William and Kate on their royal engagements and prepares the perfect menu for the party.

Kate graduated from university in 2005

During a visit to RHS Wisley in Surrey, the Duchess revealed that one of Louis' first words was 'Mary.' Kate told Mary: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One

