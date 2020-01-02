The clever way Princess Beatrice marks her nickname with her accessories Prince Andrew's daughter is making a statement with fashion…

On Christmas Day, Princess Beatrice looked elegant as she was pictured walking to St Mary's Magdalene church with the royal family, wearing a camel coat by The Fold Finchley, which she paired with Saint Laurent Babies ankle boots and a belt from Zara. We especially loved her accessories - a green Juliette Botterill headband, and a clutch bag by Wilbur & Gussie. But did you see the clasp on the bag? It featured a crystalised emblem of a bumble bee - widely regarded as a reference to the royal's nickname of B. Cute!

Princess Beatrice looked stunning on Christmas Day

This isn't the first time Princess Eugneie's little sister has worn fashion items bearing the insect. Back in April, she dressed down for a date night with now fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing a pair of golden-embroidered Gucci loafers, which sell for £625.

The bride-to-be carried at bag with a bumble bee at the clasp by Wilbur & Gussie

The designer's classic 'Jordaan' loafers are a favourite amongst fashion bloggers and celebrities and have sewn-in star and bumblebee motifs on the front.

The royal also wore these embroidered, £625, Gucci at Matches

At an event at Annabel's in London last year, she carried Gucci's Queen Margaret GG mini bag which is priced at £850.

Beatrice sported another Gucci bag with bee detail in 2018

The bag is adorned with the metal bee with glass pearls and multicolour crystals.

Queen Margaret GG mini bag, £880, Gucci at FarFetch

During an interview with Vogue in 2018, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie revealed that just like all sisters they argue over clothes - and their worst argument was over a pair of shoes! "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice explained.

The royal also wore a bumble bee brooch at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018

"We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

