Princess Beatrice just dressed up her favourite trench coat with the most incredible designer shoes No YOU'RE jealous…

Princess Beatrice just keeps teasing us with her incredible collection of designer accessories! The royal stepped out for another public engagement in Scotland on Monday, teaming one of her favourite outerwear pieces with another of her go-to items - her embroidered Gucci loafers, which are worth a pricey £625. The outdoor event, which saw the Princess launch the Oor Wullie's Big Bucket Trail with local children in Edinburgh, called for her to wrap up in her go-to trench coat - she also wore her Sophia Stanbury cross-body bag, her top choice for a number of appearances recently.

Beatrice chatted and strolled with children during the event

Beatrice's coat, which features statement piped details, is clearly a wardrobe staple of hers, since she's been spotted wearing it as early as 2015. These royals love to recycle! She kept her hair and beauty look simple, leaving her strawberry-blonde hair in loose waves and sticking to her natural makeup style. Hands up if you love seeing Princess Beatrice out and about more often?

Gucci Jordaan Embroidered Leather Loafers, £625, available here

No doubt we'll be seeing her again soon, as Tuesday marks the start of Royal Ascot. Here's hoping she'll bring her best hat game to the proceedings, which usually sees the likes of Princess Eugenie, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex attend the races during the week.

At a recent palace event with Edoardo

We reckon there's a good chance boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will join Beatrice at Ascot this year, too, if their recent appearances are anything to go by. Wednesday evening saw the happy couple attend the Pitch@Palace event at St James's Palace alongside Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, with the Princess looking lovely once again in a Claire Mischevani polka-dot dress. We can hardly wait for the races to begin…

