Sophie Wessex looked so stylish on Christmas Day and her daughter wore an outfit from her mum's wardrobe

The Countess of Wessex looked her usual stylish self on Christmas Day in Sandringham as she attended the annual festive church service with her family and fellow royals. Sophie wore a Suzannah Brodie coat with an Emilia Wickstead 'Dalia' blouse and 'Richie' printed skirt. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor headband and a Sophie Habsburg clutch. The wife of Prince Edward smiled as she walked past royal fans, and the royal was accompanied by her husband and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

If you recognise Lady Louise's coat and bag - she borrowed them both from her mum.

We love Sophie's sophisticated coat - the 1940s-inspired outerwear featured a prominent collar and a flattering waist belt – the perfect choice for a chilly winter's day. Beauty-wise, the former PR Manager kept her look fresh and wore her blonde hair down.

The previous year, Sophie wore a stunning bright blue belted coat by Suzannah London with a pair of black court heels, a matching black hat and what appeared to be a blue lace dress underneath. The coat is clearly one of her favourites, as she wore it recently in December at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

We're huge fans of Sophie's elegant dress sense; the royal has treated us to some fabulous outfits over the past year. The Countess' Emilia Wickstead navy jumpsuit is one of our favourite looks of hers and the royal wore it recently for a service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling at Westminster Abbey.

