Over the festive period, the royal family have made several appearances at Church in Sandringham. On Sunday, the Countess of Wessex and her 17-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor joined HRH the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for the service, and she did not disappoint with her outfit.

Wrapping up warm doesn't necessarily mean wool bobble hats, as the wife of Prince Edward proved. She was pictured riding in the car with her mother-in-law the Queen dressed in a chic cream coat and one of her new favourite accessories - a tan fedora hat. An elegant alternative to the traditional beanie worn to keep the cold at bay, the Hicks and Brown 'Suffolk Fedora' hat features brown pheasant feathers wrapped around the base and is priced at just £95. The mother-of-two has shown its versatility, after stepping out in the same hat for a church service last Sunday alongside wide-leg berry trousers and a snakeskin clutch. She also rocked a very similar outfit in 2018.

On Sunday, Sophie paired it with a matching brown and black patterned scarf, black heeled boots and what appears to be a festive-coloured green dress poking out of the bottom of her midi jacket. Pulling her blonde hair away from her face in a low ponytail, the royal showed off her simple diamond earrings and her fresh-faced makeup look. The whole outfit was a much more neutral look than the Queen, who brightened up a cloudy winter day with her bright yellow jacket, matching hat and black accessories.

Fedora hat, £95, Hicks & Brown

This is not the first time the former PR Manager has stunned with her headgear. This week alone, she has had us scouring the internet for any alternatives to her red velvet headband by Jane Taylor which she wore on Christmas Day. She paired the £845 veiled headpiece with an Emilia Wickstead blouse and printed skirt, as well as a Suzannah Brodie coat. And Lady Louise clearly approves of her mother's style as she opted for a matching look with a blush pink plaited hairband and cream check midi coat she borrowed from Sophie.

