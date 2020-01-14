Princess Eugenie just made her favourite Sandro dress look as good as new Prince Andrew's youngest daughter recycles a fab printed dress...

On Monday evening whilst some of her family were at Sandringham to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's position in the monarchy, Princess Eugenie was out and about in London, where she was pictured at the prestigious Connaught Hotel in Mayfair. Braving the wind and the rain, the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York looked as stylish as ever, wearing a navy blue printed dress by Sandro. The tiger printed design is one of her absolute favourite frocks and she has worn it on many different occasions. This time, the 29-year-old made it look like it could be new, teaming it with a smart black coat, tights, boots and a structured mini bag. The royal wore her brunette hair tied back in a simple bun and also sported subtle jewellery.

Eugenie styled up her favourite dress with black boots and a swish handbag

Princess Beatrice's little sister Eugenie last wore the design back in October for an evening out. She paired the fit-and-flare mini dress with a midi camel jacket from the same label, black tights and knee-high boots. Eugenie's statement handbag - which was by Chloé - brought her entire look together, incorporating all three colours of black, brown and blue.

The royal wore the deisgn last year with a camel jacket (BLACKGRID)

In 2018, she styled the dress very differently to present the award for the Oscar's Book Prize. The royal wowed fans by going bare- legged, and she rocked suede navy blue heels and dainty gold jewellery, alongside a sleek and straight hairstyle.

The married royal has always championed the high street. She previously told Harper's Bazaar in 2016: "I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?' For clothes, I love Sandro and Maje. Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop."

