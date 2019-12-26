Princess Eugenie stepped out with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Christmas day wearing the perfect festive outfit. Joining her family to celebrate their second Christmas together as a married couple, the 29-year-old stunned in a 60s-style belted coat with the 'Silk Feather Bow' headband by Juliette Botterill and carried the 'Lottie' bag by Aspinal of London.
The bag is priced at £450 and is available to buy now. Hand-crafted in Spain from the finest pebble textured Italian leather in classic black, this charming piece is sealed with the brand's signature letterbox style closure.
Lottie bag, £450, Aspinal of London
She also wore her L.K.Bennett 'Marlowe' heels which feature a quirky block heel. These sadly, have sold out.
The royal went for classic neutral makeup complete with a pink lip, lashings of mascara and a subtle sweep of highlighter. She wore her auburn hair in a chic up-do and let her chic headband take centre stage.
The Duke of York's daughter was seen out in a festive red dress recently - perfect for the holiday season. Whilst attending the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with husband Jack, Eugenie was glowing in the scarlet silk gown that came with a V neckline and full-length sleeves.
This will be the couples' second Christmas together as they married last year at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018 where the bride wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and later a second dress by Zac Posen.
