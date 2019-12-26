See Princess Eugenie's Christmas day outfit - and swoon over her Aspinal of London bag Eugenie steps out hand in hand with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie stepped out with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Christmas day wearing the perfect festive outfit. Joining her family to celebrate their second Christmas together as a married couple, the 29-year-old stunned in a 60s-style belted coat with the 'Silk Feather Bow' headband by Juliette Botterill and carried the 'Lottie' bag by Aspinal of London.

The bag is priced at £450 and is available to buy now. Hand-crafted in Spain from the finest pebble textured Italian leather in classic black, this charming piece is sealed with the brand's signature letterbox style closure.

Lottie bag, £450, Aspinal of London

She also wore her L.K.Bennett 'Marlowe' heels which feature a quirky block heel. These sadly, have sold out.

The royal went for classic neutral makeup complete with a pink lip, lashings of mascara and a subtle sweep of highlighter. She wore her auburn hair in a chic up-do and let her chic headband take centre stage.

The Duke of York's daughter was seen out in a festive red dress recently - perfect for the holiday season. Whilst attending the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with husband Jack, Eugenie was glowing in the scarlet silk gown that came with a V neckline and full-length sleeves.

This will be the couples' second Christmas together as they married last year at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018 where the bride wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and later a second dress by Zac Posen.

