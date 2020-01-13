The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to Sandringham to discuss his and wife Meghan's future, after announcing they want to step back as senior members of the royal family last Wednesday. The meeting will take place between Prince Harry, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, as well as their respective private secretaries, on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in Canada with eight-month-old son Archie, is expected to dial into the meeting via a conference call.

READ: Prince William and Prince Harry release emotional joint statement about their sibling relationship

Princess Diana with William and Harry in Sandringham in 1994

The summit will reportedly take place in the Long Library at Sandringham House, a room which is said to hold sweet childhood memories for Prince Harry and his brother William. During Christmas at Sandringham, the library was where the Princes used to come for high tea with their mother Princess Diana and their royal cousins, according to MailOnline. The long, narrow room was originally an American-style bowling alley before it became a library and was the location of the Queen's first televised Christmas speech in December 1957.

The 93-year old monarch spends her winter break at the Grade-II listed Norfolk estate, returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February. Harry will be travelling to Sandringham for the meeting from his Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, while William is believed to be staying at his nearby country manor, Anmer Hall. Prince Charles has returned to the UK from Oman for the talks after attending a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

MORE: Kate Middleton spotted as the royal family prepares for crisis talks in Sandringham

The Queen sitting in Sandringham's Long Library in 1957

Key issues that are likely to be on the agenda at the summit are Harry and Meghan's plans to be financially independent, their titles, which royal duties they will carry out and the funding of their security team.

Ahead of the talks, William and Harry released a joint emotional statement about their sibling relationship after reports of bullying. The royal brothers said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.