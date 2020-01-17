Meghan Markle's gold zodiac necklace is a sweet tribute to Prince Harry's star sign What an adorable keepsake for the royal…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be thousands of miles apart right now, but that doesn't mean they are far from each other's thoughts. Earlier this week, whilst Prince Harry was in London on a royal engagement, across the pond Meghan headed to a Vancouver Women's shelter, wearing a lovely gold necklace that had the words 'Virgo' embossed on the front - a subtle choice of jewellery that paid tribute to her husband - Harry was born on 15 September, making him a Virgo. How cute is that? The necklace costs £110 from Suetables and she has worn it before - on a private engagement in November where she met military families in Windsor.

Meghan's necklace was by Suetables and had 'Virgo' embossed on it - Prince Harry's starsign

The necklace is available in sterling silver and 10k gold and is made locally in Toronto, Canada and is one of the brand's most popular items, with a four week waiting list.

Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charms, £110, Suetables

The mother-of-one looked cute and casual for her appearance - she wore a cable knit jumper from The Row that she wore whilst playing Rachel Zane in Suits, a cosy, khaki jacket from Barbour, a pair of skinny jeans, a simple black tote bag by Cuyana and a pair of boots by Le Chameau - the same brand her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge loves.

This isn't the first time the 38-year-old has worn a touching necklace. In February 2019, the brunette beauty headed to New York for her star-studded baby shower.

After the big bash, Meghan was snapped departing her hotel and her comfy outfit was the ideal ensemble to rock ahead of her transatlantic flight.

Meghan wore a 'Mommy' necklace ahead of her birth in 2019

Amongst her Adidas trainers, LuluLemon sports leggings, camel coat, and Ingrid and Isabel jacket, the royal wore the cutest initial necklace that spelt the word 'Mommy'. The £650 number by Jennifer Meyer is believed to have been a gift from a guest at the shower and is handcrafted in 18-carat yellow gold and finished on a 16-inch long, 14-carat yellow gold chain.

