Kate Middleton is super stylish in a printed Tabitha Webb blouse for Birmingham visit

The Duchess of Cambridge is having one busy week! On Tuesday evening, details were released of her 24-hour tour of the UK, where she will visit Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Surrey to launch '5 big questions on the under 5s'. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three started the tour off with a visit to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum. Dressed to impress as ever, the 38-year-old delighted royal fans in a £295 green chevron-printed pussy-bow blouse by Tabitha Webb, with a pair of black wide-leg trousers. Kate has previously sported pieces by the British label and her sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan.

Prince William's wife wore her hair in her signature blowdried style and her makeup looked as polished and glossy as ever. She finished her look with her £115 Monica Vinader green onyx drop earrings.

During her engagement, she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey.

The survey contains five short questions and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. It is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. The findings should provide a vital source of information for the early years sector, helping it to better understand public perceptions of the importance of the early years, and the first-hand experiences of parents, families and carers.

Kate looked chic during her surprise visit

We last saw Kate on Monday evening at Buckingham Palace where she hosted a royal reception, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Kate stole the show in a majorly sparkly red dress by Needle & Thread which cost £410. The 'Aurora' cherry red gown is decorated with silver shimmering sequins, inspired by vintage lace tablecloth. The long sleeve number was made in an uber-flattering A-line silhouette with delicate frill lace detailing around the neck and arms. As soon as Kate stepped out in it, it sold out. But don't worry, you can still buy it in black and navy.

