Kate Middleton WOWS in a Zara dress and Aspinal handbag in Bradford

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to Bradford where they took a look at a number of projects that supported the community. Kate looked as stunning as ever as she braved the wind and the rain in an all-new outfit for the occasion, which consisted of a stunning coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which covered her Zara dress. She also wore black high heels and carried a black bag by Aspinal London. Fancy, right? The 38-year-old wore her trademark long brunette tresses in a xxxxx style and her makeup looked flawless despite the blustery weather. William and Kate's first port of call was a visit to City Hall in Bradford’s Centenary Square, where they joined a group of young people from across the community to hear about life in Bradford. The royal couple then met with representatives from local employers and businesses who are helping young people into employment. The couple looked in great spirits as they chatted to workers and smiled for the cameras.

Kate looked gorgeous in green

Last week, Kate celebrated her 38th birthday and Kensington Palace released a stunning new portrait of the royal to celebrate.

The image was shared on Twitter and Instagram and showed the mother-of-three dressed down in jeans, a checked white and blue shirt as well as a pale grey jumper.

She styled her hair down in her signature loose waves and was pictured candidly sitting on a gate. "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge's birthday!" the caption read.

The birthday picture was taken by Matt Porteous - one of the Cambridge family's go-to photographers for family events. Matt famously took Prince Louis' christening shots, Prince George's birthday snaps and the family's Christmas cards in the past years. The picture appears to be taken at Anmer Hall, William and Kate's country home in Norfolk.

