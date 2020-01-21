This is the durable baby carrier Meghan Markle puts Archie in The royal baby gets carried in style...

On Monday afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted taking baby Archie on a hike in Canada. The former Suits star strapped up her adorable eight-month-old tot as she went on a walk and her baby carrier was the perfect travelling item to accommodate her son. The brunette beauty chose a design by Ergobaby.

Meghan, Harry and Archie in 2019

The 'Adapt Baby Carrier in Cool Air Mesh' in shade 'Raven' is both lightweight and breathable and can be adjusted from newborn to toddler. It costs £119 and currently, all sizes are available. Result! So, if you are a mother-to-be, take inspiration from Meghan with this one.

Adapt Baby CarrieCool Air Mesh in Raven, £119.90, Ergobaby

According to NCT, there are some great benefits from using a sling or baby carrier. "A sling or carrier is what you strap your child into to carry them. It's not a new phenomenon and has actually been practised for centuries in different cultures. Many parents say it’s practical, whatever your lifestyle. Try tidying up or getting lunch ready for your toddler with your newborn in a baby carrier or baby sling."

It's not just Meghan either, many celebrities have been pictured carrying their offspring in a sling. Just last week, Myleene Klass went to see Cirque Du Soleil with her partner Simon Motson and their little boy Apollo.

Myleene Klass used a baby carrier last week by Artipop

The mum-of-three wore a simple black T-shirt with a gorgeous Zara suit that was smothered in sequins. She also added a stylish carrier by Artipop. What's special about this carrier is it's the world's first ergonomic version that's crafted from the finest easy-care cotton.

Leopard print baby carrier, £300, Artipop

We are obsessed with the exotic leopard-print design, plus, it's easy to use and comfortable on the shoulders and waist. It's pretty pricey at £300 a pop, but is a useful tool, and best of all, it's sustainable.

