The Duchess of Cornwall looked as fabulous as ever on Wednesday afternoon as she headed to Elmhurst Ballet School, of which she is Patron. The royal visited the school's newest department - the Health and Wellbeing Centre - and met with staff and pupils. While she was there, she observed a ballet class and watched a performance. The 72-year-old sported a lovely houndstooth-printed blazer, a print which is bang on trend right now. She amped the look up further by adding a turquoise scarf that had stars emblazoned over it, as well as a pretty matching broach. So chic!

Camilla looked chic in her houndstooth coat

It's not just Camilla that's enjoying all things houndstooth. At the weekend, Her Majesty The Queen looked refreshed, happy and totally stylish as she stepped out in Sandringham to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin, Hillington. The monarch wore her eye-catching retro-printed coat, which she teamed with her favourite black brogues and a patent black bag by Launer London. The royal added a black floral hat and pearls to complete her outfit.

The Queen wore a similar design on Sunday

The timeless print makes an appearance each year without fail and has been seen on celebrities, bloggers and of course, the catwalks.

Amanda Holden wore a houndstooth skirt from Zara

One of our favourite outfits Amanda Holden has worn this year is a delightful monochrome houndstooth skirt which came from Zara. The skirt was designed in an A-line shape, had covered buttons as well as an asymmetrical hem and flew off the shelves after she wore it.

Victoria Beckham has got in on the action too. The former Spice Girl is the current cover star of Harper's Bazaar UK's February issue and is pictured sporting a black and white, dog-tooth printed co-ord in the double page spread, which is part of her new Spring 2020 collection. We particularly loved the skirt, which had a lovely fitted shape, defined waist detail and slightly asymmetric hem. It has a price tag of £790 and the good news is it has just dropped on VB's website.

