Princess Eugenie steps out in her favourite floral dress - with the coolest neon bag ever Princess Beatrice's little sister amps up her outfit in style…

Princess Eugenie was pictured out and about on Sunday evening, in one of her favourite dresses. Her black floral frock had a lovely floaty feel to it and was designed with a crew neckline, wide sleeves and voluminous cuffs. The frock was by Joie Kayane and is a past-season buy that the daughter of Prince Andrew has worn many times before. You sadly can't buy it anymore, but we've found some great alternatives - keep scrolling for some blooming lovely inspiration. The royal also carried a neon bag by Anya Hindmarch - a brand loved by her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. The £125 design can be purchased from Selfridges and really pepped up her whole look.

Eugenie was pictured wearing this floral dress by Joie Kayane

The royal family - particularly the ladies - often recycle clothes - doing their bit for sustainable fashion.

Nylon pouch, £125, Anya Hindmarch @ Selfridges

Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the 2020 BAFTA awards on Sunday evening, looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous as ever - wearing an Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia.

Get the look! Floral print dress, £70 Reiss

Stepping onto the red carpet alongside husband Prince William, the pair looked perfectly preened, poised and elegant for their night at the star-studded ceremony.

Kate also recycled her Alexander McQueen at the 2020 BAFTA's

Kate's beauty look was predictably flawless, too - she wore her famous brunette hair in a knotted updo with plenty of volume and chose to up the glamour with plenty of sparkly accessories - opting for a glittery Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, matching Jimmy Choo heels and a sparkly jewellery set from Van Cleef & Arpels.

READ: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's most amazing outfits from the past 10 years

Ahead of the ceremony, there was much speculation regarding the dress Kate would choose to wear to the big event. This year, attendees of the awards were asked to avoid wearing new dresses, or opt for a sustainable option. Like his wife, the Duke of Cambridge also chose to re-wear one of his favourite tuxedos on the red carpet, too.

MORE: Best royal fashion moments from 2019, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Beatrice and Eugenie

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.