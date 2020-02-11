On Tuesday morning, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough, where they met with patients and staff. Kate looked as fresh and as glowing as ever, wearing a gorgeous outfit which included a striking navy skirt, black boots and a gorgeous military jacket by Alexander McQueen.The Duchess is known for her stunning mane of hair, and she styled it in a half-up, haldf-down 'do. The foursome looked in great spirits as they were given a tour of the therapy areas and they observed patients undertaking gym rehabilitation sessions. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate also visited the Prosthetics workshop and heard from patients and staff about the range of multi-disciplinary clinical and therapy services available.

Kate looked stunning in her navy blue combo

SHOP THE LOOK

Military tailored button blazer, £66, Next

Navy military coat, £69, Wallis

We last saw Kate a week ago, when she and William headed to Wales to Mumbles and Port Talbot, where they visited organisations and businesses at the heart of the local communities.

WATCH: Royals arriving at Stanford Hall

The 38-year-old rocked a lovely red dress from Zara, which she cosied up in a navy blue coat from Hobbs. We loved her red clutch bag by Mulberry and red and pink scarf, too which was by Beulah London. The royal wore her stunning brunette mane of hair in a half-up, half-down style and her makeup was fresh and on point. Full marks!

MORE: Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by our favourite royal couples

Two days before that, the mother-of-three made jaws drop at the BAFTAs, recycling a fabulous gold and white Alexander McQueen dress that she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia. It featured delicate beading and the white shade looked wonderful against her skin tone. Accessorising to perfection, the brunette beauty also added a beautiful necklace and drop earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels - known as the Alhambra clover. Camilla also has the same set!

READ: 17 royal engagement rings to swoon over this Valentine's Day

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.