Kate Middleton's John Lewis roll neck comes in three different colours

The Duchess of Cambridge has no trouble dressing for any occasion, whether it's donning a show-stopping gown for a red carpet event or a casual ensemble for a royal engagement. She opted for the latter during her visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where she wore a chic trouser and jumper combo.

Kate, 38, visited The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards to speak to local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children - and she certainly knows how to make farm attire look chic! Prince William's wife wore a pair of black skinny jeans, a khaki jacket by Troy London and a pair of boots by Penelope Chilvers. She finished off her look with her hair styled in flawless curls and gold leaf drop earrings that cost £165 from Zoraida. Layered underneath her cosy jacket was a gorgeous pale blue rollneck that looks a lot like one from John Lewis' Pure Collection. The simple design features ribbed cuffs and a soft cashmere material that is perfect for keeping out that cool winter wind.

Pure Collection cashmere roll neck, £125, John Lewis

BUY NOW

Costing £125, the blue knit is clearly very popular with only a few sizes left in stock. But we do have good news for those who love the style - it also comes in another two beautiful colourways! The bright pink and rich purple colours are equally stunning hues to rock as we head into spring, whether you dress it down with jeans or pair it with a silk skirt for a Meghan Markle vibe. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, perhaps the pink version is the perfect cosy date night outfit you've been waiting for.

This is not the first time John Lewis has come to the rescue with royal-approved wardrobe staples. According to The Sun, mother-of-three Kate revealed she uses very clever tights to ensure her shoes don’t slip off when she’s on royal engagements, and the high street store sells a pair! Every girl knows the importance of buying good quality tights, whether its avoiding ladders or preventing slippery feet. The Duchess supposedly wears tights that have built-in sticky pads on the soles which grip to her shoes, and John Lewis has black, tan and nude versions that cost £5.

