Princess Eugenie poses in her power blazer as she shows off a special bracelet Princess Eugenie is sharing her #TOGETHERBAND with her friend Ellie Goulding…

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to promote #TogetherBand, an initiative launched by sustainable fashion brand Bottletop that also has other celebrity ambassadors such as David Beckham, Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes. "I'm so proud to be part of #TOGETHERBAND," she said as she posed in a black power blazer.

"I chose Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth because I believe that everyone in the world deserves to be free from slavery and that all people have the right to their own future. Through my work with TASC I’ve seen the incredible power of what can be achieved when people support and uplift each other. With #TOGETHERBAND we have the opportunity to create great change and I hope we can all join forces to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."

The 29-year-old Princess continued: "And thank you @graceaforrest for sharing yours with me and for being an inspiration. I'd like to share my band with @elliegoulding who is consistently fighting to change the world. Get your Goal 8 #TOGETHERBAND now to support Decent Work and Economic Growth."

In the photo, Eugenie is posing in front of a colourful backdrop smiling for the camera as she shows off her berry-coloured bands. It's not the only jewellery our eyes are drawn to - her engagement ring also grabs attention.

Available for purchase at togetherband.org, each pack contains two bands, one to wear and one to share to help spread the word and show support for this Goal.

Through the sale of eponymous £20 and £35 Together Bands - bracelets which are made from recycled ocean plastic and repurposed illegal firearm metal - proceeds go towards funding "life-changing projects to build a better future for us all" as well as spreading awareness about the issues.