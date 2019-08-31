Princess Eugenie stuns onlookers in a purple-navy mix floral dress at Ellie Goulding's star-studded wedding The perfect wedding guest attire...

OK, we are Starry Eyed over Ellie Goulding's magnificent wedding. On Saturday afternoon, the beautiful blonde pop star married her beau Caspar Jopling at The Cathedral and Metropolitical Church of Saint Peter in York with a star-studded guest list which included some very glamorous royals. The stunning Princess Eugenie was at Ellie's wedding and was pictured as she arrived at the nuptials and we seriously loved her dress. The wife of Jack Brooksbank wore a long purple-navy mix floral dress peppered with pink and blue flowers and gorgeous grey heels. Beauty wise, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore her striking brown hair in loose beneath a delicate purple headpiece and neutral makeup highlighted her pretty features. Princess Eugenie arrived alongside her sister, Princess Beatrice and glamourous mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Princess Eugenie's dress was beautiful

Ellie and Eugenie go way back - not only was she a guest at Eugenie's wedding back in October, but she gave her a shout out on her Instagram in December. "Proud of Ellie Goulding for all the work she does to raise money for Streets of London" the Princess wrote, referring to Ellie's charity workfighting homelessness in London.In a second image, she shared a picture of flyer for one of Ellie's charity concerts.

That headpiece is to die for!

The ladies are so close that back in October 2017, Ellie and Eugenie even double-dated! The princess and her then boyfriend Jack accompanied Ellie and Caspar at a basketball game in New York City. The foursome were in high spirits as they cheered on the New York Nicks at Madison Square Garden.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah, Duchess of York arriving to Ellie's wedding

Caspar and Ellie announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

